Jaelen Phillips

Fin-Loco said: I like my sack artists who get sacks. Click to expand...

Agreed. I find it difficult to say “he’s played well even though he’s not getting sacks” because he’s actually had some bad missed tackles and looked foolish in coverage at least once. One positive is that he has a good motor and that allowed him to recover a fumble. He seemed to be getting some more pressure in the Bills game and he did force a holding call (that was mind-blowingly picked up by the refs) against the Ravens. Hopefully that means he’s rounding into shape.