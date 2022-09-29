 Jaelen Phillips | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Jaelen Phillips

R

rafael

Hall Of Famer
Club Member
Joined
Aug 29, 2002
Messages
9,308
Reaction score
7,315
Location
Sparks, NV
JP has been playing well. I know there are some who's idea of DE evaluation is limited to counting sacks, but JP has been having a significant impact. I'm sure that the Dolphin coaches aren't thinking JP has been playing poorly.
 
mrbunglez

mrbunglez

Gator don't play no sh!t!
Joined
Jan 17, 2008
Messages
13,767
Reaction score
23,161
Location
West Palm Beach
Take into account he’s also been playing against 3 elite offensive lines in NE, Buff, and Balt, that might have a lot to do with the 0 sacks.
 
ForksPhin

ForksPhin

Scout Team
Joined
Aug 28, 2006
Messages
5,651
Reaction score
7,011
Fin-Loco said:
I like my sack artists who get sacks.
Click to expand...
Agreed. I find it difficult to say “he’s played well even though he’s not getting sacks” because he’s actually had some bad missed tackles and looked foolish in coverage at least once. One positive is that he has a good motor and that allowed him to recover a fumble. He seemed to be getting some more pressure in the Bills game and he did force a holding call (that was mind-blowingly picked up by the refs) against the Ravens. Hopefully that means he’s rounding into shape.
 
Fin-Loco

Fin-Loco

2023 NFL Champs
Club Member
Joined
Mar 12, 2003
Messages
20,021
Reaction score
60,813
Location
Federated Republic of Locolandia Minor
mrbunglez said:
Take into account he’s also been playing against 3 elite offensive lines in NE, Buff, and Balt, that might have a lot to do with the 0 sacks.
Click to expand...
So what? Those are the opponents. Go get 'em. Some already have deemed him the next JT and he's going into game four with no sacks. He's paid to put the QB on the ground. Close is great pressure wise but a sack is the goal.
 
M

Miami151

Active Roster
Joined
Apr 13, 2022
Messages
33
Reaction score
84
Location
Midwest
Over the last three games he’s progressively gotten closer to the QB, but not yet closed the deal with sacks. Will he make up the difference tonight? We‘ll soon find out.

source: NGS

vs. Bills

68C2E0DF-6BC1-4697-9515-9AF792C0A52E.pngVs Ravens

582D5721-EE80-48C9-BADE-0B1BD6D7BFDB.png

vs. Patriots (not in top 4)

A9E6BC70-1017-4F35-8A28-44E360EE47C2.png
 
Danny

Danny

Finheaven VIP
Moderator
Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
Apr 17, 2003
Messages
52,992
Reaction score
111,912
Location
Kissimmee,FL
I like Phillips and believe he'll get better....he had a good season last year....in order to be elite though, double teams will happen but you still need to get it done....Donald gets double team. So does Watt and all the top pass rushers but it's just 3 games. We're going to need big contributions from him this whole season.
 
