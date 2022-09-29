Jaelen Phillips

mrbunglez
Gator don't play no sh!t!
- Joined
- Jan 17, 2008
- Messages
- 13,767
- Reaction score
- 23,161
- Location
- West Palm Beach
Agreed. He has to finish the play. I get pressures are important but sacks end the play not necessarily true with pressures.I like my sack artists who get sacks.
Agreed. I find it difficult to say “he’s played well even though he’s not getting sacks” because he’s actually had some bad missed tackles and looked foolish in coverage at least once. One positive is that he has a good motor and that allowed him to recover a fumble. He seemed to be getting some more pressure in the Bills game and he did force a holding call (that was mind-blowingly picked up by the refs) against the Ravens. Hopefully that means he’s rounding into shape.I like my sack artists who get sacks.
So what? Those are the opponents. Go get 'em. Some already have deemed him the next JT and he's going into game four with no sacks. He's paid to put the QB on the ground. Close is great pressure wise but a sack is the goal.Take into account he’s also been playing against 3 elite offensive lines in NE, Buff, and Balt, that might have a lot to do with the 0 sacks.