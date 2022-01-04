 Jags Plan Clown Costume Revolt For Week 17 - What Should Phins Fans Plan? | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Jags Plan Clown Costume Revolt For Week 17 - What Should Phins Fans Plan?

Fin-Loco

Fin-Loco

Forking Shirtballs!!!
profootballtalk.nbcsports.com

Jaguars fans plan clown-costume revolt on Sunday - ProFootballTalk

Jaguars fans aren’t happy with the news that the latest reboot of the team won’t include giving right-place-right-time G.M. Trent Baalke the boot. For Sunday’s regular-season finale against the Colts, some of them plan to show their discontent with their attire.Via Mark Long of the Associated...
profootballtalk.nbcsports.com profootballtalk.nbcsports.com

I think we should do the same at the Pats game.
 
lurking

lurking

Yeah sure if that’s what you want to do,
go ahead. But you and a few others are gonna be the ones looking like clowns.🤣🤣
 
Should do the bags over our heads.
 
Neptune

Neptune

Two wrongs don’t make a right but three lefts do
I was going to suggest just not going to the game but from this side of the pond watching on TV looks like that’s been the rule most of the season.
 
Governor Le Petomane

Governor Le Petomane

Save Water, Drink Beer
I still hope to make the game and got my costume all picked out gents. Will dress like a toilet roll as we need to clean up and get rid of all the sh*t executives we have running our beloved team:

1641325257195.png
 
N

NMB Fin

fly a banner over the stadium like Hurricanes fans did, calling for Griers head. People will laugh but it caused massive change-twice.
Ross would not tolerate that kind of public shaming.
 
I don't think Ross much gives a damn what us fans think tbh friend.
 
G

GrieseMarinoTua

The future is bright, the future is aqua & orange
I’d wear those clown outfits if I was a Saints fan, the way they’ve handled their cap is comical
 
