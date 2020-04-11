The Jaguars are one of the hardest teams to project every year and this is no exception.



They have almost as many picks as we do and their QB position is just a tad uncertain. They do have 23 yo Gardner Minshew who made very few mistakes and played efficiently, however he does have a problem making costly mistakes when things completely break down coughing the ball at an alarming rate of 13 fumbles.



If any coach knows the horrors of QB purgatory that's Doug Marrone. After the Bortles debacle I certainly don't see them picking Herbert. I also don't see them going into the season w just Minshew and Dobbs after their history w QBs and Marrone's own. If they had wanted to stay pat they could have just kept Foles for another year to back up Minshew.



Does anybody see them being in play for Tua?