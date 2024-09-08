Jake Bailey was an All-pro punter

The Ghost
Stamos
Super Donator
Club Member
- Joined
- Aug 14, 2005
- Messages
- 17,772
- Reaction score
- 35,268
- Location
- Bethlehem, Pa
A couple of years ago with NE. He was today as well.
He’s been a rag doll all off season. I’ve joined in the fray myself, questioning why he was still here.
But holy redemption Batman. Unsung hero today.
He was on his A game. We needed it.
He’s been a rag doll all off season. I’ve joined in the fray myself, questioning why he was still here.
But holy redemption Batman. Unsung hero today.
He was on his A game. We needed it.