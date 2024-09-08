 Jake Bailey was an All-pro punter | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Jake Bailey was an All-pro punter

The Ghost said:
A couple of years ago with NE. He was today as well.

He’s been a rag doll all off season. I’ve joined in the fray myself, questioning why he was still here.

But holy redemption Batman. Unsung hero today.

He was on his A game. We needed it.
Great callout. He definitely deserves praise for his performance today. We don’t want to be talking about our punter very often, but today’s slugfest was a game where his the punt game really mattered.
 
Kicker is not the same as punter..... lol

I know you know this. Did you, by chance, have a ****tail or two?
 
