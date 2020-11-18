Jakeem Grant Interview on NFL Radio

mnphinfan

mnphinfan

Feb 19, 2008
3,684
128
Mahtomedi MN
Yesterday Jakeem was on NFL Radio with Bruce Murray and Brady Quinn. Below is a breakdown of some things they spoke about.

Jakeem said working with Tua in the offseason/preseason helped them develop their chemistry. He said he was getting run with both the first and second string which helped him develop that relationship as well.

He said that his route running improved because he learned to slow down and be more in control of his body and speed going into and coming out of his breaks. He says he learned to make his body look like it's moving at 100% while he's only going 90%. He said this has helped him a ton with his separation.

He said although he was surprised Flo benched Fitz but everyone on the team knew why...and they're ready to ride or die with Tua.

Two things that really stood out in the interview are below.

He said although they only have 5 or 6 guys with a "C" on their uniform, everyone is a captain. He says everyone leads by doing the job they are assigned to do. He also said that when anyone makes a mistake, everyone on the team has the mentality that together as a team they can over come it. To me this shows nothing but the looker room chemistry and culture Flo has instituted.

Last he spoke about Tua throwing left handed and the different spin on the ball from a lefty. He said there is something about the spin of the ball coming from a Tua that makes it sneaky quick and the ball just gets their sooner than you expect. He said he can't put an explanation on it but some guys on the team did have problems adjusting. Looks like the Fins need to get a jugs machine that spins the opposite way lol.
 
NBP81

NBP81

Jan 22, 2008
10,891
12,357
Montreal
mnphinfan said:
He said there is something about the spin of the ball coming from a Tua that makes it sneaky quick and the ball just gets their sooner than you expect.
This is interesting as when talking about the throw where the ball flew right through the hands of the defender, @Pachyderm_Wave was saying he's seen Tua get away with those throws numerous times before... Maybe the quick release is also a factor.
 
RENT

RENT

Mar 1, 2004
12,417
3,172
Calgary Alberta
mnphinfan said:
Or draft Left handed players
 
AdamD13

AdamD13

Aug 24, 2009
5,275
4,628
Grant has turned his season around the past couple of weeks.

He was bobbling points and running in circles early on. Now he is decisive, hitting holes and using his speed to make big plays on returns.

He had one of his better games as a receiver against the Chargers I recall breaking tackles in fighting for a first down and displayed nice hands catching a TD.
 
mnphinfan

mnphinfan

Feb 19, 2008
3,684
128
Mahtomedi MN
NBP81 said:
This is interesting as when talking about the throw where the ball flew right through the hands of the defender, @Pachyderm_Wave was saying he's seen Tua get away with those throws numerous times before... Maybe the quick release is also a factor.
Njfins87 said:
That spin....sneaky quick. Ask Kenneth Murray about that lol.
That was the first thing I thought of after hearing the statement.
 
S

SF Dolphin Fan

May 27, 2005
11,216
5,059
The spin on Tua's throws is an interesting point. Seems like more wr drops with Tua. I'm sure that will improve over time.
 
