Jakeem Grant Interview on NFL Radio

Yesterday Jakeem was on NFL Radio with Bruce Murray and Brady Quinn. Below is a breakdown of some things they spoke about.



Jakeem said working with Tua in the offseason/preseason helped them develop their chemistry. He said he was getting run with both the first and second string which helped him develop that relationship as well.



He said that his route running improved because he learned to slow down and be more in control of his body and speed going into and coming out of his breaks. He says he learned to make his body look like it's moving at 100% while he's only going 90%. He said this has helped him a ton with his separation.



He said although he was surprised Flo benched Fitz but everyone on the team knew why...and they're ready to ride or die with Tua.



Two things that really stood out in the interview are below.



He said although they only have 5 or 6 guys with a "C" on their uniform, everyone is a captain. He says everyone leads by doing the job they are assigned to do. He also said that when anyone makes a mistake, everyone on the team has the mentality that together as a team they can over come it. To me this shows nothing but the looker room chemistry and culture Flo has instituted.



Last he spoke about Tua throwing left handed and the different spin on the ball from a lefty. He said there is something about the spin of the ball coming from a Tua that makes it sneaky quick and the ball just gets their sooner than you expect. He said he can't put an explanation on it but some guys on the team did have problems adjusting. Looks like the Fins need to get a jugs machine that spins the opposite way lol.