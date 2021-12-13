Jakeem Grant trade working out well for the Dolphins and Jakeem himself

So many times, a change of scenery can really resurrect a player's career. It seems like that's what's happened to our record-setting former return man, Jakeem Grant. Since being traded to the Bears after week 4, he's caught 9 passes for 139 yards - a 15.4 YPC average. In last night's game against the Packers, he showed off his blazing speed on a 46 yard shovel pass for a TD and then on a 97 yard punt return TD. This is after leading the Bears in catches last week against Arizona. Jakeem's not going to be a #1 or #2 WR in the league, but he's getting back to being the big-play gadget guy he was for us 3 or 4 years ago. Glad to see things working out for him!



And as I mentioned in the title, things are simultaneously working out really well for the Dolphins. Jaylen Waddle may end up being that kind of explosive return guy for us, although I'd really prefer him to be used only as a WR - same goes for Jevon Holland. Our return guys haven't broken any big returns since Jakeem was traded, but they've done a good job hanging on to the football, which was really plaguing Jakeem earlier this year.