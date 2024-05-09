Jalen Ramsey and Tua Golf

powerball1373
I DO NOT WANT this to turn into another Tua contract thread, so I'll just acknowledge right off the bat that it was cool of Jalen to post this in support of a teammate.
However, I DO want to discuss Jalen Ramsey's scorecard.
1. Does anyone believe he shot a 96 on his '3rd time golfing ever'?
2. Do you think it's more likely he made 4 pars in a row to finish his round, or he quit after 14 holes and just put himself down for par?
3. How many mulligans/gimmes do you think he took if he's really claiming 96?
4. How much money do you think was wagered?
5. Would Jalen cheating/lying about his score be an indictment of his character?
Before anyone take this too seriously, it's meant to be a joke. I don't really care if Jalen cheats at golf, but I def don't believe he shot a 96 with 4 pars in a row if this was indeed his 3rd time ever playing golf lol.
