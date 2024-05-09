 Jalen Ramsey and Tua Golf | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Jalen Ramsey and Tua Golf

I DO NOT WANT this to turn into another Tua contract thread, so I'll just acknowledge right off the bat that it was cool of Jalen to post this in support of a teammate.

However, I DO want to discuss Jalen Ramsey's scorecard.

1. Does anyone believe he shot a 96 on his '3rd time golfing ever'?
2. Do you think it's more likely he made 4 pars in a row to finish his round, or he quit after 14 holes and just put himself down for par?
3. How many mulligans/gimmes do you think he took if he's really claiming 96?
4. How much money do you think was wagered?
5. Would Jalen cheating/lying about his score be an indictment of his character?
Before anyone take this too seriously, it's meant to be a joke. I don't really care if Jalen cheats at golf, but I def don't believe he shot a 96 with 4 pars in a row if this was indeed his 3rd time ever playing golf lol.
 
He may be a Top Golfer and just have not been on the links before. 96 is 24 over and that probably was with some gimmes and mulligans with a side of drink cart…
 
Fin-Loco said:
He may be a Top Golfer and just have not been on the links before. 96 is 24 over and that probably was with some gimmes and mulligans with a side of drink cart…
Click to expand...
Had a Japanese friend that mostly went to the range over there bc courses are expensive and booked. Great looking swing but didn't translate well to a real course because of all the different lies that you can't replicate at the range.

I would guess a 96 required a ton of mullies/gimmies. If it was legit then it's too bad he didn't play golf growing up.
 
