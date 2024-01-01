Jalen Ramsey CB2? + Photos from M&T Bank Stadium

jimlerario
Biggest Evaluation Today:
Ramsey should not play the left side, CB2, 100% of the time. X went down and was subbed for Apple who played horribly, as CB1, on the right. Watching live in section 142, row 11, both my brother and I noticed how the Ravens did not throw or look left all game and Ramsey was essentially non-existent.
Strategy wise, right handed QBs fare better throwing right because throwing left on the run and throwing left across the field when escaping from the pocket both become fairly difficult.
If X is out vs Bills I would hope Ramsey plays on the right as our true CB1 at least. Come on Fangio!
Oh, and drop your photos if anyone attended to watch the Ravens score the most points in M&T Bank Stadium history. No joke - actual stat announced during the game. Here are a few of Ramsey pregame.
