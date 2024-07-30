Jalen Ramsey gives passionate speech for Dolphins to 'be the bully'

andyahs
The skirmish started when Jaylen Wright and cornerback Kader Kohou started shoving each other during a third-and-short drill. Things escalated when Kahou was lifted up, then thrown to the ground by offensive tackle Patrick Paul.
The incident apparently inspired perennial Pro Bowl cornerback Jalen Ramsey to issue a passionate speech to the team that lasted roughly 10 minutes. The overall message of Ramsey's speech was about him and his teammates "being the bully" in 2024.
