Jalen Ramsey gives passionate speech for Dolphins to 'be the bully'

The skirmish started when Jaylen Wright and cornerback Kader Kohou started shoving each other during a third-and-short drill. Things escalated when Kahou was lifted up, then thrown to the ground by offensive tackle Patrick Paul.

The incident apparently inspired perennial Pro Bowl cornerback Jalen Ramsey to issue a passionate speech to the team that lasted roughly 10 minutes. The overall message of Ramsey's speech was about him and his teammates "being the bully" in 2024.


Love to hear it. The team needs some bark. However picking up teammates and slamming them to the ground isn't acceptable. I'm sure the coaches had some words for PP.

Wouldn't mind a 15 yard penalty if Paul did that to Matt Milano though.
 
Love to hear it. The team needs some bark. However picking up teammates and slamming them to the ground isn't acceptable. I'm sure the coaches had some words for PP.

Wouldn't mind a 15 yard penalty if Paul did that to Matt Milano though.
Ya, luckily he wasnt hurt.

But THAT is the kind of guy I want protecting my QB and blasting holes open in the run game.

I hope his mentality is infectious.
 
“A scrum ensued, and was highlighted by rookie offensive tackle Patrick Paul, who is 6-foot-7, 332 pounds, lifting Kohou high in the air and nearly suplexed the 5-foot-10, 197 pound cornerback to the ground. “
 
