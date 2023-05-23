 Jalen Ramsey just listed his LA mansion…. | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Jalen Ramsey just listed his LA mansion….

Not bad. Looking like a great investment although any real estate bought in 2020 looks like a steal today.

Jalen Ramsey Unloading $14 Million L.A. Mansion After Trade To Dolphins

Jalen Ramsey is saying goodbye to both L.A.'s football team this year AND the insane mansion he called home in the city ... TMZ Sports has learned he's put his pad up for sale following his trade to the Dolphins.
His money will go further in South Florida though.
 
