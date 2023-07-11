 Jalen Ramsey Ranked CB #3 In The NFL | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Jalen Ramsey Ranked CB #3 In The NFL

Dolphins only gave up the third rounder, plus Hunter Long, as well as no new huge contract (just guaranteed his final year). Much smarter deal than Chubb in my view. Better player, gave up a fair bit less, and no new huge LT contract to deal with putting pressure on the cap well into the future. Compare and contrast the two deals. X Man also picked up an honorable mention. Hopefully he plays better this year. Am also somewhat optimistic about our 2nd round pick, Cam Smith.

"He'll be locked in in Miami -- that defense is corner friendly," the scout said. "[Fangio] has made corners who can't play have good seasons, so imagine what he can do with a star player like Jalen?"

www.espn.com

Who are the NFL's best cornerbacks? Execs, coaches and scouts help rank 2023's top 10

Who are the best corners in the NFL? Execs, coaches and scouts from around the league ranked their top 10 in our annual summer series.
