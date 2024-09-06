!!!!Jalen Ramsey Receives Mega Extension

Fin-Loco
Hamstring might be better now....
I wasn’t sure either but his cap hit next season is very high with no wiggle room and a ton of void money in 2026 so I’m not surprised they did something.Didn’t expect this out of nowhere
I think Ramsey can move to safety if he loses a step as he’s a sure tackler and he has enough athletic ability to lose a step and still be fine at safety.I'm leery of paying older corners. I hated paying X the second time, and I was right. I'm hoping this deal works out better given his position flexibility.
He was not imo..wild. wonder if he was quietly holding out. lets see if he heals for sunday now! also, wonder if this means they dont believe cam smith is ready to take the next step and be a starter? they have both ramsey and fuller under contract for awhile now
Usually I would agree with you, but we're going for it man and it's about damn time. Tua was the big decision but with that out of the way it's all about building around him. Lock in the talent and let it ride...I'm leery of paying older corners. I hated paying X the second time, and I was right. I'm hoping this deal works out better given his position flexibility.
ya the phinside podcast has been saying since wed it was all contract related. But who knows. I hope it was all a quiet hold in. and maybe the hammy is isssue but not enough to have him miss game.He was not imo..
I said in the Ramsey thread on Thursday after the 2nd DNP I think he will play on Sunday, let’s see what happens on Sunday