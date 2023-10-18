 Jalen Ramsey: The Restart | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Jalen Ramsey: The Restart

cringe GIF
 
Sometimes some folks need a change. A restart!

Good for him.
 
The "Restart" refers to Jalen coming back to restart the season.....this is great news.....
 
This is way sooner than I expected.....target day should be the week after our bye week though ......do not rush him and risk further injury
 
Imagine being us..

And adding a superstar defensive player

What we lack in defense is someone who knows how to communicate it.

Cause we all know every week there’s our guys standing around not knowing what to do

Ramsey is the game changer.

Let’s hope Nik and him return at the same time
 
Danny said:
This is way sooner than I expected.....target day should be the week after our bye week though ......do not rush him and risk further injury
Click to expand...
so the 21 day thing means he has to play by the chiefs game right?
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Back
Top Bottom