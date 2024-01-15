Jalen Ramsey

ForksPhin
Scout Team
Thread started by request.
Are we concerned about Jalen Ramsay’s fit in Fangio’s defense? His impact was very limited over the final few games of the season. Hard to determine “effort” from watching on TV (unless you’re talking about Eli Apple), but there almost seemed to be boredom from Ramsey.
He was pretty clearly tired of discussing his usage with the media. In addition, he posted yesterday (I believe) that his former DC, Raheem Morris, was “the greatest.” Could be meaningless. Could be meaningful.
Are we concerned about Jalen Ramsay’s fit in Fangio’s defense? His impact was very limited over the final few games of the season. Hard to determine “effort” from watching on TV (unless you’re talking about Eli Apple), but there almost seemed to be boredom from Ramsey.
He was pretty clearly tired of discussing his usage with the media. In addition, he posted yesterday (I believe) that his former DC, Raheem Morris, was “the greatest.” Could be meaningless. Could be meaningful.