Jalen Ramsey

Thread started by request.

Are we concerned about Jalen Ramsay’s fit in Fangio’s defense? His impact was very limited over the final few games of the season. Hard to determine “effort” from watching on TV (unless you’re talking about Eli Apple), but there almost seemed to be boredom from Ramsey.

He was pretty clearly tired of discussing his usage with the media. In addition, he posted yesterday (I believe) that his former DC, Raheem Morris, was “the greatest.” Could be meaningless. Could be meaningful.
 
He's bored because only an idiot would throw at him when you have Apple, Kohou, or a practice squad guy to pick on. Even X was getting picked on with Ramsey on the field. With that being said, Ramsey should almost always be on the opposing team's best receiver, especially with X out. That didn't really happen.
 
I took his post on Raheem Morris as an endorsement for one of his guys getting consideration for one of the several open HC gigs. I understand the concern with the timing of the post, but guys do this all time for former coaches and teammates.

Not concerned with Ramsey. More concerned with Fangio’s scheme if we don’t have another lockdown corner on the opposite side of the field. A cover guy of Ramsey’s caliber should always be shadowing WR1. He’s frustrated because he WANTS that assignment. So are we.
 
Have quite a few thoughts on Ramsey, will address shortly. But here is some information to glean over:

1.jpg

LWqVCpw.jpg
 

Just to clarify, I have absolutely no desire for Ramsey to be moved on. Nor do I think he was in any way a problem for our defense. It was more a question of is he unhappy in Fangio’s scheme. And are we even using him properly.
 
Midseason Ramsey, when he first played, was much better than later season Ramsey IMHO. Not sure what changed. I assumed there was an injury there that he was playing through. Definitely didn't seem as aggressive in run support.

But there's a saying that winning cures most ills in sports. Got to find a way to win a few more games and advance further in the postseason.
 
