Jalen Ramsey

Interesting article. We will see how this signing turns out. I have to be honest, I was surprised by this deal given Ramsey's age and the demands of the position, and where we stand with the cap. But this is also such a Grier thing to do - he loves the big names regardless of age and injury risk. Xavien Howard seemed to fall off the cliff after he got his last deal (and don't even get me started on Byron Jones). I was also surprised they handed this deal out before the season began and they weren't able to watch him for a few games. Sadly, this signing also told me there is more to the Cam Smith story than just Vic Fangio, if they had belief in Cam Smith I don't think they hand Ramsey this deal. For those who will go straight to the hamstring, read the whole article, there is more to the story, including his play last year. For those that argue they can move him to safety, well that is an incredible amount of money for a safety.