Interesting article. We will see how this signing turns out. I have to be honest, I was surprised by this deal given Ramsey's age and the demands of the position, and where we stand with the cap. But this is also such a Grier thing to do - he loves the big names regardless of age and injury risk. Xavien Howard seemed to fall off the cliff after he got his last deal (and don't even get me started on Byron Jones). I was also surprised they handed this deal out before the season began and they weren't able to watch him for a few games. Sadly, this signing also told me there is more to the Cam Smith story than just Vic Fangio, if they had belief in Cam Smith I don't think they hand Ramsey this deal. For those who will go straight to the hamstring, read the whole article, there is more to the story, including his play last year. For those that argue they can move him to safety, well that is an incredible amount of money for a safety.

https://www.sbnation.com/2024/9/16/24245563/jalen-ramsey-new-contract-miami-dolphins-analysis
 
Don't all players' play decline after their last deal, or they'd have another deal that would be the last?

In two games so far he seems a bit off, IMO...he certainly hasn't been effective. Its a new defense that will take a while to gel as it is, so we need the vets holding it down. I'd expect him to be dominating by the bye week, or the next game after...should give the hammy enough time to improve.
 
regarding your first sentence, this is maybe why the last deal should be smaller as opposed to bigger, or you dont want to be the team giving the player his last deal. the rams made that decision.
regarding the hammy, well the article as well as the OP addresses that issue
 
If Ramsey would be overpaid as a safety he would still be the best safety in the game FWIW. And if that's his near future then there will be savings by not retaining Holland. Just saying.
 
After the Ramsey deal it is getting hard to believe they have the money for both Phillips and Holland
 
