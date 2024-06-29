 Jamarcus strikes again | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Jamarcus strikes again

BobDole

BobDole

Joined
Jan 18, 2008
Messages
15,536
Reaction score
17,253
Age
43
Location
Desolation Row
https://www.espn.com/nfl/story/_/id...ck-jamarcus-russell-fired-coach-faces-lawsuit


It's not easy to hit the trifecta. Biggest bust in NFL history, dumber than rocks, and a total piece of human ****. I'm impressed.

How stupid do you have to be to ask for a donation to the school, cash it yourself, and somehow not expect to be caught? He's a volunteer coach for crying out loud.

I'd say he'll have plenty of time to think about where it all went wrong in jail but that would require the use of a brain. I'm not even sure he knows that he did anything wrong in the first place.
 
