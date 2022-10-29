 Ja’Marr Chase injury could impact Miami Dolphins, AFC playoff picture | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Ja’Marr Chase injury could impact Miami Dolphins, AFC playoff picture

Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase is headed to injured reserve with a hip injury. The Bengals’ loss could impact the AFC playoff picture.
I think Miami's main competition for wildcard spots are Baltimore and Cincinnati. Not concerned with the Jets. with Baltimore winning, really need to be Detroit to keep pace. Rather Cincinnati win the North so Miami can have a possible tiebreaker over Baltimore for a wildcard spot
 
