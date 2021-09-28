 Jamie Collins Released | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Jamie Collins Released

W

warren4prez

Active Roster
Joined
Apr 26, 2007
Messages
628
Reaction score
266
Can he run fast?? Because Elandon Roberts runs slow as hell when he had that TD on Sunday. He gimped into the end zone.
 
K

Kev7

Scout Team
Joined
Mar 15, 2019
Messages
401
Reaction score
648
Age
38
Location
New Jersey
Sure why not, add marlon mack to the docket too. Maybe that Orlando Pace guy can lace em up once more as well.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top Bottom