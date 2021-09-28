Jamie Collins Released

phinfann13
Do the Dolphins try and sign him? He thrived under Flores before. It probably comes down to us and New England.
Miami beat New England so does New England have the waiver tiebreaker if both try to claim him?
Van Noy is 30 and he went back
They re-signed KVN.
Vested FA.. it's his call.Miami beat New England so does New England have the waiver tiebreaker if both try to claim him?
Patriots didn’t have to sign him if they didn’t want him.Vested FA.. it's his call.
I mean I guess it could happen, I think he may go elsewhere though.. playoff team.Van Noy is 30 and he went back
I mean he does not have to go through waivers so...Patriots didn’t have to sign him if they didn’t want him.
Neither did drafting (Rd 1) and starting a rookie QB, or spending $85m in free agency. Desperate times call for desperate measures.
He's so slow he seemingly never made it back in time for the rest of the game!Can he run fast?? Because Elandon Roberts runs slow as hell when he had that TD on Sunday. He gimped into the end zone.