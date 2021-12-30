Jarome Baker AFC Defensive Player of the Month

Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes, Packers QB Aaron Rodgers highlight Players of the Month
Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes and Packers QB Aaron Rodgers lead December's list of NFL Players of the Month.
www.nfl.com
The AFC's Defensive Player of the Month goes to Miami Dolphins linebacker Jerome Baker, who earns his first recognition of this kind. Baker compiled 3.5 sacks, six QB hits and 12 total tackles (six tackles for loss) in three games. The fourth-year LB is an overlooked component of an underrated defense for Miami, a team riding a seven-game winning streak into January