 Jarome Baker AFC Defensive Player of the Month | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Jarome Baker AFC Defensive Player of the Month

www.nfl.com

Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes, Packers QB Aaron Rodgers highlight Players of the Month

Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes and Packers QB Aaron Rodgers lead December's list of NFL Players of the Month.
www.nfl.com

The AFC's Defensive Player of the Month goes to Miami Dolphins linebacker Jerome Baker, who earns his first recognition of this kind. Baker compiled 3.5 sacks, six QB hits and 12 total tackles (six tackles for loss) in three games. The fourth-year LB is an overlooked component of an underrated defense for Miami, a team riding a seven-game winning streak into January
 
Good stuff for Baker.

I saw also AVG had the most qb hits per pff.
 
Baker's much better blitzing than out covering RBs. They were misusing him badly during the 1-7 stretch.
 
The Dolphins defense has been playing fast - really fast - and Baker has played a huge part in the turnaround
 
I recall fans lamenting his “big contract” halfway through the season. Never judge a player on a small sample size.
 
Since they moved him back to being predominantly outside he has been dominate and well worth the contract he signed.
 
