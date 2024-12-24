Jason “Cololnel” Sanders AFC Special Teams Player Of The Week

CA Dolfan
50+ yard field goals are becoming so common I expect a rule change soon.As a side note, remember when 50-yard field goals were not made at a very high percentage league-wide? Now, you almost expect them to be made.
Miami even lost a game this year on a 61-yard field goal.
Sanders has had a fantastic year. I hope they team keeps him.
