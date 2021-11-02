Jason Garrett - HC candidate ?

lotion
Jane Gum
Mar 13, 2003
908
189
Has been a HC - check
Knows offense - check
Seems like less of an ahole to work with/for than Flo - probably
Can attract and keep competent assistants - maybe
Gotta start lining up HC candidates.. fire Grier before the end of season (Nov 3rd preferably) because you can't fire Grier and Flo at the same time.
