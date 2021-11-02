 Jason Garrett - HC candidate ? | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Jason Garrett - HC candidate ?

lotion

lotion

Has been a HC - check
Knows offense - check
Seems like less of an ahole to work with/for than Flo - probably
Can attract and keep competent assistants - maybe

Gotta start lining up HC candidates.. fire Grier before the end of season (Nov 3rd preferably) because you can't fire Grier and Flo at the same time.
 
EasyRider

EasyRider

lotion said:
Has been a HC - check
Knows offense - check
Seems like less of an ahole to work with/for than Flo - probably
Can attract and keep competent assistants - maybe

Gotta start lining up HC candidates.. fire Grier before the end of season (Nov 3rd preferably) because you can't fire Grier and Flo at the same time.
80A7977F-B623-4128-80D0-9EB6F6FC1A4E.jpeg
 
Schleprock

Schleprock

tenor.gif




tenor.gif
 
Nappy Roots

Nappy Roots

It’s funny. So many people don’t want a first time head coach. But puke at the thought of Garrett. Uhhh, what do you think the rest of the retreads look like? Probably a lot worse
 
