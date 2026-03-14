Jason Sanders Appreciation Thread

Kickers are like the tax person. You only really notice them if they make a mistake, or if you get a bigger refund than expected.



But a good argument could be made that Jason Sanders was the greatest kicker in the history of the franchise.



He has the highest career percentage at 84.6, and has made the most field goals (245) in Miami history. Sanders also has the most career attempts with 303. He also has the single season record making 36 of 39 in 2020 (92.9).



Olindo Mare is second all-time with an 80.9 success rate.



To be fair to the old-schoolers like Garo Yepremian, the field goal rate of success has gone up substantially over the years with domed stadiums playing a role. Yepremian's kick that won the longest game in NFL history remains the most memorable for Miami. Especially because it was in the playoffs.