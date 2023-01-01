 Jason Sanders has a Mangina | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Jason Sanders has a Mangina

joenhre

joenhre

He's not a good kicker. Got his new contract and hasn't played well enough since. Time to move on next season.
 
MARINO1384

MARINO1384

I don’t get why we didn’t move on earlier in the season… team cut kickers all the time.
 
F

fish_fan

The Ghost said:
3.375M salary means he’s definitely gone. We need that cap space.

Any kicker will do at this point.
Kinda this. We could pull just about any veteran kicker off the street right now and have same quality.
 
Neptune

Neptune

royalshank said:
And I made that “he’s improving” thread before last weeks game. Two crucial misses thereafter. Nice
So are you admitting his slump is your fault and you are a jinx?
 
