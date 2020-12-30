 Jason Sanders named AFC Special Teams Player of the Week | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Jason Sanders named AFC Special Teams Player of the Week

Dolph N.Fan

Dolph N.Fan

Club Member
Joined
Sep 11, 2010
Messages
19,473
Reaction score
11,885
Location
Columbus, OH
Not only did Sanders hit the game-winning field goal to put the game on ice, but he was money throughout the day, going 4/4 from 37, 29, 33, and 44 yards (GW). He also converted two extra points.

Jason Sanders was honored for his perfect performance, named AFC Special Teams Player of the Week for the fourth time this season. Best of all, it came in a must-win game when the team needed it most.
www.thephinsider.com

Jason Sanders named AFC Special Teams Player of the Week

On Sunday, the Miami Dolphins pulled off one of the most improbable wins in NFL history. It was insane, and the incredible throw Ryan Fitzpatrick made to set up a Jason Sanders game-winning field...
Was anyone even slightly nervous when Sanders lined up for the GW FG vs the Raiders? I wasn't
 
