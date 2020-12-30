Jason Sanders named AFC Special Teams Player of the Week

Dolph N.Fan
Club Member
- Joined
- Sep 11, 2010
- Messages
- 19,473
- Reaction score
- 11,885
- Location
- Columbus, OH
Not only did Sanders hit the game-winning field goal to put the game on ice, but he was money throughout the day, going 4/4 from 37, 29, 33, and 44 yards (GW). He also converted two extra points.
Jason Sanders was honored for his perfect performance, named AFC Special Teams Player of the Week for the fourth time this season. Best of all, it came in a must-win game when the team needed it most.
Was anyone even slightly nervous when Sanders lined up for the GW FG vs the Raiders? I wasn't