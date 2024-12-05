 Jason Sanders - ST Player of the Month | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Jason Sanders - ST Player of the Month

He still gives me worry on big kicks...but he has had a good year. Honestly, he has improved from that dreadful year two seasons ago. He is far from our problem.
 
But yet, those in the game day thread trash the guy and the Negative Nancy's say he is going to miss every kick.

I don’t understand people that are negative. We have been contenders the last decade, we have an outstanding GM that has put us in a unique position to continue our success for the next five years at least. Having won three of the last five Superbowls. What more can we ask? Is not like we haven’t won anything since the 70s like some other poor teams. And now we have our kicker, which gives us the nod for the Superbowl! Championship! Wohoooooo! Here we come!
 
Personally, Sanders winning this award is all I need to be happy.

I've decided to become the founding member of the SanderStans!

All these Sanders haters should just leave Finheaven forever and go find another team to root for.




Maybe if he sucked we would’ve gotten rid of Crossman…he’s basically the only ST bright spot.
 
