Jason Sanders - ST Player of the Month

Michigan Mike
Club Member
- Joined
- Jun 30, 2004
- Messages
- 1,377
- Reaction score
- 2,193
- Location
- Saranac, Michigan
I don’t understand people that are negative. We have been contenders the last decade, we have an outstanding GM that has put us in a unique position to continue our success for the next five years at least. Having won three of the last five Superbowls. What more can we ask? Is not like we haven’t won anything since the 70s like some other poor teams. And now we have our kicker, which gives us the nod for the Superbowl! Championship! Wohoooooo! Here we come!But yet, those in the game day thread trash the guy and the Negative Nancy's say he is going to miss every kick.
Personally, Sanders winning this award is all I need to be happy.