I cannot put blame on Jason Sanders missing his 42 yard field goal today. Jason Sanders is not comfortable kicking from the right hash, and Mike McDaniel and Danny Crossman should know this. I think Jason has lost all confidence in kicking from the right hash, and we need to set him up on the left as much as possible.
Great job for Jason on kicking the game winner, hopefully he can get his right hash troubles figured out soon.
Good win today.
