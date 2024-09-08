 Jason Sanders | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

I cannot put blame on Jason Sanders missing his 42 yard field goal today. Jason Sanders is not comfortable kicking from the right hash, and Mike McDaniel and Danny Crossman should know this. I think Jason has lost all confidence in kicking from the right hash, and we need to set him up on the left as much as possible.

Great job for Jason on kicking the game winner, hopefully he can get his right hash troubles figured out soon.

Good win today.
 
I hope something unfortunate happens to him. Nothing too bad, but just enough that he never plays football for the Miami Dolphins again.

Hopefully he becomes a Jehovah's witness and finds a new passion in life making it clear that preaching at church on Sundays at 1 pm is where he needs to be.

I dont trust him to make a 38 yard field goal on a consistent basis. He has to be a reason MM goes for it so often on 4th down.
 
Well, there it is...the most ridiculous post I've read today.
 
He redeemed himself with the game winner for me. I do get tired of the misses and wouldn't mind seeing some good competition brought in though
 
Dont be silly I have written more ridiculous things myself on this board today. Jason Sanders is not consistent.

Jason Sanders is to making FGs, what Connor Williams is to snapping footballs.
 
I appreciate the fact Sanders made the kick to seal the win. Yet I do blame him for missing the 42 yard field goal.

He is being pain $4,500,000 this season to make field goals and it shouldn’t matter what hash he is kicking from.
If he can only make kicks from one side of the field and not the other side, perhaps he should forfeit half his salary.
 
