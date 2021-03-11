Jason Strowbridge

I have not heard this guy's name mentioned even once in this offseason and I think that this might be a mistake. He was drafted to be a run-stopping Defensive End in the Zach Seiler mold and is likely going to be Seiler's direct back up this year.

He looked good at both the Senior Bowl and the Combine last year and would likely have gone higher than the fifth round if he was more of a pass-rushing threat, but one thing most of the scouts agreed upon was that a year on the bench and a bit more added muscle could really improve his game.

I mention Strowbridge because so many draft sites mention that the 'phins could use a bit more help on the D-Line and would like to suggest that maybe that help is already on the roster. Seiler took a couple of years and his developmental time was why we managed to steal him from the Ravens.

Keep an eye on this guy; he might end up being more valuable than most think, and if he fights he way into playing time, he'll be another playing for a laughably low amount of money.