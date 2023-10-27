 Jason Whitlock Says 'Entitled' Brian Flores Owes the Dolphins an Apology | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Jason Whitlock Says 'Entitled' Brian Flores Owes the Dolphins an Apology

"...Kyle Van Noy has just blown up the entire ‘racism’ narrative around Brian Flores. People hate to talk about this but it’s just factual. Brian Flores got fired because of his sense of entitlement, period -- end of story..."

Jason Whitlock Says 'Entitled' Brian Flores Owes the Dolphins an Apology | FOX Sports Radio

Jason Whitlock says fired ex-Miami Dolphins head coach Brian Flores needs to apologize to the Dolphins organization and the NFL for alleging that ‘racism’ had something to do with his ousting in January of 2022
"When the worst person you know actually makes a good point" comes to mind. **** Whitlock, and **** Flores.

Miami was already dropped from the suit for racism. There was zero basis. Flores sued Miami for the paying to fail claim being retaliatory
 
CANDolphan said:
"When the worst person you know actually makes a good point" comes to mind. **** Whitlock, and **** Flores.

Miami was already dropped from the suit for racism. There was zero basis. Flores sued Miami for the paying to fail claim being retaliatory
I truly loathe Whitlock as well.

As for Flores you can't have a guy hire you when he knows you are a minority and then turn around and call racist when he fires you."The racist guy hired you?"

Gase got the same treatment as Flores did.

He should have played the Wild Eyed Fraud Card I guess..........................
 
CANDolphan said:
"When the worst person you know actually makes a good point" comes to mind. **** Whitlock, and **** Flores.

Miami was already dropped from the suit for racism. There was zero basis. Flores sued Miami for the paying to fail claim being retaliatory
By the contract Flores signed to be their HC, Flores could not sue the Dolphins. Any dispute with Miami had to be settled thru arbitration with Roger as the judge.
 
zucca said:
By the contract Flores signed to be their HC, Flores could not sue the Dolphins. Any dispute with Miami had to be settled thru arbitration with Roger as the judge.
If its for racism he has a constitutional right that cannot be contracted away to be heard in court. But, he loses that once he dropped the racism suit.
 
