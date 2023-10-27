rent this space
"...Kyle Van Noy has just blown up the entire ‘racism’ narrative around Brian Flores. People hate to talk about this but it’s just factual. Brian Flores got fired because of his sense of entitlement, period -- end of story..."
Jason Whitlock Says 'Entitled' Brian Flores Owes the Dolphins an Apology | FOX Sports Radio
Jason Whitlock says fired ex-Miami Dolphins head coach Brian Flores needs to apologize to the Dolphins organization and the NFL for alleging that ‘racism’ had something to do with his ousting in January of 2022
