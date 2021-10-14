 Javon Holland | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Javon Holland

As much as Grier gets blamed for picks like Austin Jackson and Noah, it looks like he did better with 2021 draft with guys like Waddle, Phillips and Holland. Hopefully they will become start players real soon.
 
Your right, have to give credit when it's due
 
Nah man, Grier is not completely inept… but he has major fatal flaws like being THE worst OL evaluator in the NFL hands down…

The problem with Grier is that he is painfully mediocre overall when you consider his strengths and weaknesses and has been a big contributor to 15+ years of mediocrity (or worse) through scouting, drafting, and personnel.

Unless you’re working for the DMV, no ones goal should be mediocrity.
 
He is solid. We rarely get beat for an over-the-top long TD nowadays and I also noticed last week on the Antonio Brown TD he ran full speed all the way to try to catch him and never gave up even when he was clearly out of reach.
 
Dude has a 20 year history scouting for Dolphins and Head Office duties

I can’t get behind the thinking that Grier FINALLY hits on a few starters and all is forgiven

Based on the drafts he has had a hand in and with the recent cache of early picks we should have have some top 10 players at crucial positions
 
Yeah well, when was that single reception huh? We can then start a thread talking about how much of a bust he is for costing us the game when he gave it up.
 
Where's Bobby McCain on that list?

Oh yeah, he doesn't even start for the WFT
 
