Looks like Miami's got a good one in Javon Holland.
Your right, have to give credit when it's dueAs much as Grier gets blamed for picks like Austin Jackson and Noah, it looks like he did better with 2021 draft with guys like Waddle, Phillips and Holland. Hopefully they will become start players real soon.
Nah man, Grier is not completely inept… but he has major fatal flaws like being THE worst OL evaluator in the NFL hands down…As much as Grier gets blamed for picks like Austin Jackson and Noah, it looks like he did better with 2021 draft with guys like Waddle, Phillips and Holland. Hopefully they will become start players real soon.