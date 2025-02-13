Jaxson Dart

Marino1313
This guy looking very good in the senior bowl practices and was always intrigued by his game. He definitely shows some signs of Bo Nix type (which I was huge on him coming out of college)
I think we should really take a hard look at Dart for back up which can lead to starter if developed properly.
