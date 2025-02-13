 Jaxson Dart | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Jaxson Dart

Marino1313

Marino1313

Scout Team
Joined
Feb 5, 2006
Messages
4,550
Reaction score
3,469
Location
Toronto
This guy looking very good in the senior bowl practices and was always intrigued by his game. He definitely shows some signs of Bo Nix type (which I was huge on him coming out of college)

I think we should really take a hard look at Dart for back up which can lead to starter if developed properly.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Back
Top Bottom