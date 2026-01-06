 Jaxson Dart | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

I like what I'm seeing from Ewers enough not to be in a panic over the QB position. However it appears the Jaxson Dart is available. I liked him in the 2nd round last year. Do we consider him?
 
I wanted him last year too. I didn't see that he was available though
 
How is Dart available? And no thanks. He will have more concussions than Tua by the end of next season if he doesn't change the way he plays.
 
