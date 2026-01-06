Mr Fan
Realist Veritas
Super Donator
Club Member
I like what I'm seeing from Ewers enough not to be in a panic over the QB position. However it appears the Jaxson Dart is available. I liked him in the 2nd round last year. Do we consider him?
I wanted him last year too. I didn't see that he was available thoughI like what I'm seeing from Ewers enough not to be in a panic over the QB position. However it appears the Jaxson Dart is available. I liked him in the 2nd round last year. Do we consider him?
How is Dart available? And no thanks. He will have more concussions than Tua by the end of next season if he doesn't change the way he plays.I like what I'm seeing from Ewers enough not to be in a panic over the QB position. However it appears the Jaxson Dart is available. I liked him in the 2nd round last year. Do we consider him?