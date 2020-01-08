Jay Ajayi turns to pro soccer gamer

www.nfl.com

Ex-Eagles RB Jay Ajayi signs with MLS e-sports team

Jay Ajayi, cut by the Eagles in December, has signed with Major League Soccer team Philadelphia Union's e-sports team. The NFL free-agent RB played just three games in his sixth season.
Only 26 and already apparently out of the nfl. Maybe he wasn’t as good as everyone thought after the eagles won that sb. Dude had a fast start to his career but man it went downhill. Sucks his body couldn’t hold up
 
