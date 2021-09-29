 Jay Glazer says DeShaun "he whom shall not be named" trade is imminent | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Jay Glazer says DeShaun "he whom shall not be named" trade is imminent

C

Casas9425

Jay Glazer tweeted out that the Texans have lowered their asking price and to keep an eye out for a trade at any moment. He says Miami makes the most sense as a trade partner.
 
Geordie

Geordie

Casas9425 said:
Jay Glazer tweeted out that the Texans have lowered their asking price and to keep an eye out for a trade at any moment. He says Miami makes the most sense as a trade partner.
It makes literally zero sense dude, but whatever, I'm on tenterhooks, quivering with excitement :p
 
fishfanmiami

fishfanmiami

Casas9425 said:
keep an eye out for a trade at any moment. He says Miami makes the most sense as a trade partner.
Only heard that 100 times in the past year :boog:

Guys this can stay in the main until the talk turns to escorts and politics then it will join the others in the locker
 
circumstances

circumstances

fishfanmiami said:
Only heard that 100 times in the past year :boog:

Guys this can stay in the main until the talk turns to escorts and politics then it will join the others in the locker
Escorts!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!

Politics!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!

Escorts And Politics!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
 
P

Pitbull13

Pitbull13
Casas9425 said:
Jay Glazer tweeted out that the Texans have lowered their asking price and to keep an eye out for a trade at any moment. He says Miami makes the most sense as a trade partner.
I'd love it!! I'm ready!! Bring in DW. Someone needs to help these 2 OC's
 
fishfanmiami

fishfanmiami

imminent​


Heard that one before many times

Not sure they even know what that means :shrug:
 
fishfanmiami

fishfanmiami

Casas9425 said:
Jay Glazer is the best in the business. When he tweets out that people should keep their eyes on this situation it raises a major eyebrow.
No where does he say imminent just he thinks we would make the best trade partner since Tua is injured
 
