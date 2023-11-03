 Jaylen Ramsey will shut down Kelsey | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Jaylen Ramsey will shut down Kelsey

Who do you think will be covering their no. 1 receiver? Of course Ramsey. He's not gonna be wasted on no name receivers named Skyy. All Kelsey does is run 15 yards and turn around and stand there like school yard ball. Kelsey gonna rip that apart. 2 pics 6's I think and plenty of knocked down balls for Kelsey. I heard KC is spending most their practice this week on tackling after they throw INT
 
Who knows what Fangio has up his sleeve, he hasn't been the type of guy that puts a cornerback on someone to shadow. He played last game entirely on the right side. Does that change with X and Holland back on the field? Idk. Could we see Kelsey doubled ? Do you want to put Ramsey coming off a knee injury on a physical matchup with Kelsey the entire game?
 
Would love to see Long Jr pop Kelce in his release a few times. He has such a violent pop and would be great to shake Kelce up early.
 
WE DONT RUN MAN DEFENSE
While fangio doesn't typically run man in the traditional sense , he will run cloud coverages with safety help over the top to "double" certain receivers
 
Not sure about that! Heard the last time Ramsey man him up. Kelce didn’t do to bad against him.

We’ll see.
 
I would be shocked if Ramsey was playing man-up on Kelsey, for multiple reasons.
 
