Jaylen Ramsey will shut down Kelsey

Who do you think will be covering their no. 1 receiver? Of course Ramsey. He's not gonna be wasted on no name receivers named Skyy. All Kelsey does is run 15 yards and turn around and stand there like school yard ball. Kelsey gonna rip that apart. 2 pics 6's I think and plenty of knocked down balls for Kelsey. I heard KC is spending most their practice this week on tackling after they throw INT
