 Jaylen Waddle FULL INTERVIEW: Talks Tua, Dolphins and more | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Jaylen Waddle FULL INTERVIEW: Talks Tua, Dolphins and more

DolphinsTalk

DolphinsTalk

Active Roster
Joined
Apr 4, 2021
Messages
728
Reaction score
1,726
Age
45
Location
Miami, FL
dolphinstalk.com

Jaylen Waddle Talks His Goals, Tua, and the Miami Dolphins - Miami Dolphins

One of the most dynamic Houston-area high school starts in recent memory made an instant impact in the NFL. Months after the Miami Dolphins drafted wide receiver Jaylen Waddle, 6th overall out of Alabama, Waddle set an NFL record. His 104 catches in his 2021 rookie season are more than any other...
dolphinstalk.com dolphinstalk.com
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Back
Top Bottom