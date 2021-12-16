 Jaylen Waddle on COVID list | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Jaylen Waddle on COVID list

Fin-Loco

Fin-Loco

Babblefish In & Towel In Hand!
Club Member
Joined
Mar 12, 2003
Messages
13,947
Reaction score
35,950
Location
Land of Loco!
F@ck this covid sh!t. F@ck it straight in the f@cking motherf@cking @ss!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!

F@ck F@ck F@ck F@ck F@ck F@ck F@ck F@ck F@ck F@ck F@ck F@ck F@ck F@ck F@ck F@ck F@ck F@ck F@ck F@ck F@ck F@ck F@ck F@ck F@ck F@ck F@ck F@ck F@ck F@ck F@ck F@ck F@ck F@ck F@ck F@ck F@ck F@ck F@ck F@ck F@ck F@ck F@ck F@ck F@ck F@ck F@ck F@ck F@ck F@ck F@ck F@ck F@ck F@ck F@ck F@ck F@ckF@ck F@ck F@ck F@ck F@ck F@ck F@ckF@ck F@ckF@ck F@ck F@ck F@ck F@ckF@ck F@ck F@ck F@ck F@ck F@ck F@ckF@ck F@ck F@ck F@ck F@ck F@ckF@ckF@ck F@ck F@ck F@ck F@ck F@ck F@ckF@ckF@ck F@ck F@ck F@ck F@ck F@ck F@ck F@ck F@ck F@ck F@ck F@ck F@ck F@ck F@ck F@ck F@ck F@ck F@ck F@ck F@ck F@ck F@ck F@ck F@ck F@ck F@ck F@ck F@ck F@ck F@ck F@ck F@ck F@ck F@ck F@ck F@ck F@ck F@ck
 
J

jazzy_jamis

Rookie
Joined
Jun 30, 2015
Messages
15
Reaction score
44
Silver lining, it has happened during Jets week. We should still win without him, and hopefully have him back before New Orleans
 
S

SF Dolphin Fan

Seasoned Veteran
Joined
May 27, 2005
Messages
16,827
Reaction score
13,684
Question. I know ow this is Thursday. Does that mean for sure he won't play on Sunday?
 
J

jcork_NJ

Scout Team
Joined
Aug 31, 2003
Messages
221
Reaction score
143
Age
45
Ahh cripes! Screw this. Some rules are gonna have to change as alluded to yesterday by Albert Breer, and gonna have to change fast.
 
B

bdizzle00

Club Member
Joined
May 5, 2007
Messages
1,560
Reaction score
1,830
jcork_NJ said:
Ahh cripes! Screw this. Some rules are gonna have to change as alluded to yesterday by Albert Breer, and gonna have to change fast.
Click to expand...
Agreed. If you are vaxxed, test positive, and are asymptomatic, you should still be able to play. Maybe with an opposing team's waiver or something like that. but this is rediculous.
 
vagrantprodigy

vagrantprodigy

Starter
Joined
Apr 23, 2010
Messages
3,009
Reaction score
612
The coaches are going to have to start social distancing the players, masks in the building, etc. At this point not doing it is putting us at a competitive disadvantage. I know much of this is probably because of the bye week, but these guys are probably starting to spread it in the building.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top Bottom