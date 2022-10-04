 Jaylen Waddle or Kyle Pitts | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Jaylen Waddle or Kyle Pitts

danstilldaman

danstilldaman

Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
Aug 24, 2010
Messages
1,907
Reaction score
2,717
BennySwella said:
Someone keeps receipts. I was pissed we didnt draft the other Alabama WR... I was so wrong on that I can't even remember his name anymore. Sure I could google it, but why?!

Waddle is very good. Waddle and Tyreek together as a combo now that is special.
Click to expand...
DeVonta Smith
 
1

1972forever

Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
Sep 14, 2019
Messages
12,393
Reaction score
27,265
Age
69
Location
Miami
I wanted Waddle at 3 and was very happy to see he was still available after they traded the 3rd pick in the draft and then traded back up to be able to pick him.

Pitts is a solid player in the NFL but Waddle is the better player, IMO.
 
Kamelion4291

Kamelion4291

Active Roster
Joined
Apr 3, 2017
Messages
5,036
Reaction score
8,453
A tall and therefore not very shifty 4.4 WR who just so happened to be labeled a TE turned out to not be so "uncoverable"?

Shocked pikachu face...
 
F

fish_fan

Rookie
Joined
Mar 21, 2008
Messages
421
Reaction score
489
I was unsure about Waddle at first and preferred it Pitts > Smith > Waddle but still was far from mad at the pick.

Pairing him with Hill has been brilliant so far. I am very happy with how it all turned out.
 
Kamelion4291

Kamelion4291

Active Roster
Joined
Apr 3, 2017
Messages
5,036
Reaction score
8,453
In hindsight the Eagles got the best end of the deal I think, but they also got extremely lucky that Smith was still there at 12. We couldn't have taken that chance.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top Bottom