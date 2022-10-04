Jaylen Waddle or Kyle Pitts

danstilldaman
Super Donator
Club Member
I wonder if this even still debatable for the ones that were so pissed about us trading out of the #3 spot and not taking Pitts.
Last edited:
Did you want him at #3, or just hoping he'd drop to us? I can't rememberAs a gators fan I wanted Pitts, but I’m so happy they went with Waddle instead.
I wanted him at 4.Did you want him at #4, or just hoping he'd drop to us? I can't remember
It's was actually #3, seems like a long time ago lolI wanted him at 4.
DeVonta SmithSomeone keeps receipts. I was pissed we didnt draft the other Alabama WR... I was so wrong on that I can't even remember his name anymore. Sure I could google it, but why?!
Waddle is very good. Waddle and Tyreek together as a combo now that is special.
Whichever pick it was I wanted them to stay put and pick up Pitts.It's was actually #3, seems like a long time ago lol
DeVonta Smith