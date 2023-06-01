 Jaylen Waddle: There’s a lot I can grow from in my first two seasons | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Jaylen Waddle: There’s a lot I can grow from in my first two seasons

DKphin

DKphin

Stoobz said:
I feel like that 18.1 yards per reception is never talked about enough. That's a magnificent number, very much like Paul Warfield.
You want to hear a crazy number?

I believe Waddle averaged something like 42 yards per TD at Alabama. Might even have been 45 yards. Don't feel like looking it up, i'm pretty close. It was over 40.
 
DKphin said:
Just imagine what he and Waddle can be with a full regular season of Tua. Tua was out 4 regular season games. Very likely Waddle had a 1700+ yard season and Hill over 2K if Tua hadn't been injured last year.
 
Fin-Loco said:
Year two in the system for all three is something to truly be excited for. Should be a "next level" offense. I don't discount the value of year two in a zone blocking scheme for the run game, either. I think Armstead was the only guy that had prior experience in that system.
 
