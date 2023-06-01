DKphin
Active Roster
- Joined
- Aug 10, 2008
- Messages
- 14,197
- Reaction score
- 5,329
- Location
- Pattaya, Thailand
Jaylen Waddle: There's a lot I can grow from in my first two seasons - ProFootballTalk
Dolphins receiver Jaylen Waddle had a strong rookie year, catching 104 passes for 1,015 yards with six touchdowns.But he was even better in 2022, with 75 receptions for 1,356 yards with eight touchdowns — good for a league-leading 18.1 yards per reception.Waddle and Tyreek Hill proved to be one...
profootballtalk.nbcsports.com