Jaylen Waddle was the best receiver in the 2021 draft- A study

“So, I was like, ‘Hey look guys, Jaylen Waddle is what makes them go, alright? So we got to double Jaylen, and let DeVonta Smith beat us, Okay? He’s kind of a nice piece out there, but man, we got to take Jaylen Waddle away.’” -Missouri head coach Eli Drinkwitz on stopping Alabama’s offense: via Michael Bratton @Saturday Down South

From the article, one of the numerous abilities:

Efficiency, athleticism, and big plays are what separate Waddle from the pack and make him one of the most intriguing prospects to land in Miami in some time.

Efficiency​

It might not be totally clear, but when I refer to Waddle as “efficient” it just means that he did more with each snap (on average) than his peers. There are several advanced stats that we can use to show just how efficient he was, but the best one is “points earned per route,” or PE Per Route. This is similar to EPA (expected points added), but accounts for things like offensive line play or the effectiveness of the quarterback.

To get a good idea of how efficient Waddle was, lets compare his 2020 campaign to DeVonta Smith’s 2020 Heisman winning season and Ja’Marr Chase’s legendary 2019 season.
