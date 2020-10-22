Jaylen Waddle ?

12-19 range, depending who has which picks.



There is going to be a log jam of teams with 3-5 wins this year, I believe. Strength of schedule is going to be ultra-important this year.



I suspect we will probably have a shot at him with OUR first. He would be in play for Miami but all depends on what more premium positions have a comparable talent.



WR and Center are the only offensive positions I see as possible first round candidates for us, without us moving into the back end of the round with Houston's 2nd to have a 3rd first rounder. Which is where I like Devonta Smith and Rondale Moore, as our third selection of the draft.