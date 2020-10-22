Jaylen Waddle ?

Bopkin02

Bopkin02

Seasoned Veteran
Joined
Feb 25, 2003
Messages
1,781
Reaction score
1,199
Age
53
Location
East Petersburg, PA
So, I am seeing mocks with Waddle going top half of the first round.
Where do you folks see as Waddle's highest value- which pick?
I have seen him some, but not a lot. I think people like the idea of pairing him with Tua.
Just curious where his value is.
 
T

The Ghost

Stamos
Super Donator
Finheaven VIP
Joined
Aug 14, 2005
Messages
5,365
Reaction score
5,491
Location
Allentown, Pa
12-19 range, depending who has which picks.

There is going to be a log jam of teams with 3-5 wins this year, I believe. Strength of schedule is going to be ultra-important this year.

I suspect we will probably have a shot at him with OUR first. He would be in play for Miami but all depends on what more premium positions have a comparable talent.

WR and Center are the only offensive positions I see as possible first round candidates for us, without us moving into the back end of the round with Houston's 2nd to have a 3rd first rounder. Which is where I like Devonta Smith and Rondale Moore, as our third selection of the draft.
 
Pachyderm_Wave

Pachyderm_Wave

Hartselle Tigers (15-0) 5-A State Champ
Joined
Jul 28, 2008
Messages
13,428
Reaction score
8,617
Two points I've tried to get across regarding Waddle for a long time:

[1] Might be the best offensive player in the country.

[2] However high he goes in the draft - it wasn't high enough.


His double move cannot be covered. All an elite DB can try to do is grab him when he runs by.

Plays like he's 6'3", 220. Dominates at the catch point with his 40" vertical and rare ball skills. Toughest receiver in the country. Fearless.

Everything he does is a wow play. Talents like him don't come along very often. He's all football player.
 
R

Rowdy1972

Second String
Joined
Sep 16, 2018
Messages
1,806
Reaction score
1,522
Age
30
Location
Florida
I want us taking him with the houston texans pick. I dont care if we have to trade up for him. To me there aren't many better football players in college football right now. With the rules in the NFL right now he wont be stopped.
 
B

Birdmond

Finheaven VIP
Joined
Nov 12, 2012
Messages
4,153
Reaction score
3,218
Pachyderm_Wave said:
Two points I've tried to get across regarding Waddle for a long time:

[1] Might be the best offensive player in the country.

[2] However high he goes in the draft - it wasn't high enough.


His double move cannot be covered. All an elite DB can try to do is grab him when he runs by.

Plays like he's 6'3", 220. Dominates at the catch point with his 40" vertical and rare ball skills. Toughest receiver in the country. Fearless.

Everything he does is a wow play. Talents like him don't come along very often. He's all football player.
Click to expand...

This makes me feel better. I thought maybe I’ve over rated him a bit.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top Bottom