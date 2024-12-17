 Jaylen Waddle | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Jaylen Waddle

I’ll add to this by saying I’d like to see us trade Waddle this offseason, along with Tyreek Hill just like the Chargers did with Allen and Williams.

He can’t seem to stay healthy and rarely makes a major impact on game day. For as high as he was drafted he just seems to run into space with the ball and never creates offense otherwise.
 
With his contract what's his value? A 3rd?... maybe
 
Waddle on a good team would be a baller like he was here until McD puked. Trade him and let someone else utilize his talent.
 
Waddle is talented but he is soft. Every time he gets a knick he has to run off the field. He is the prototypical Grier player and he already got paid.
 
Let me repeat from what I said earlier


“You’re out of your ****ing mind if you want Waddle traded. First, you can’t get rid of everyone and you need young talent and Waddle is that. The dude had 3 1000 yard seasons in a row and he did it by playing second fiddle to Hill. Also, and I’ve been to a lot games and have witnessed this, but every time Waddle gets banged up and has to come out of the game, he spends every single second on the sideline rehabilitating himself to get back on the field, he’s not sitting on some bench resigning himself to injury. Not every player does what he does.

Ok, you want a big physical WR? Yes! So do I, but in addition to Waddle. You need different skill sets at WR on a team, and Waddle provides that with his speed and elusiveness.
Kick Hill to the curb, not Waddle because he is part of our future. His skillset doesn’t grow on trees. You ever see him in an interview? He loves it here.

We would get more for Waddle but that doesn’t mean you trade him, YOU NEED A BONA FIDE WR. We traded Fitzpatrick for a 1st rounder and how did that work out! and what happened? It was wrong, Fitz was needed, I get that he hated Flores, but you just don’t trade a talent for an unknown”

Don’t be fools people
 
its honestly all a moot point when you have a terrible o-line and an offense that tries to run ball control with a short passing and a run game - things they are not built for
 
Something is broken in Miami. There's no reason Waddle isn't feasting when Hill is getting double covered.
They both get double or over top safety almost all the time. You can thank the OL for that no reason to ever blitz cause they can handle 4 man rush, which leave 7 guys in coverage.

Also Waddle and Hill are the same type of WR. Hill gets all the benefits though for being in motion the most. I would try and trade Hill to get out of his contract. Then move Waddle to his role and then get a true X type wr with some damn size.
 
They both get double or over top safety almost all the time. You can thank the OL for that no reason to ever blitz cause they can handle 4 man rush, which leave 7 guys in coverage.

Also Waddle and Hill are the same type of WR. Hill gets all the benefits though for being in motion the most. I would try and trade Hill to get out of his contract. Then move Waddle to his role and then get a true X type wr with some damn size.
Waddle would flourish without Hill
 
“You’re out of your ****ing mind if you want Waddle traded. First, you can’t get rid of everyone and you need young talent and Waddle is that. The dude had 3 1000 yard seasons in a row and he did it by playing second fiddle to Hill. Also, and I’ve been to a lot games and have witnessed this, but every time Waddle gets banged up and has to come out of the game, he spends every single second on the sideline rehabilitating himself to get back on the field, he’s not sitting on some bench resigning himself to injury. Not every player does what he does.

Ok, you want a big physical WR? Yes! So do I, but in addition to Waddle. You need different skill sets at WR on a team, and Waddle provides that with his speed and elusiveness.
Kick Hill to the curb, not Waddle because he is part of our future. His skillset doesn’t grow on trees. You ever see him in an interview? He loves it here.

We would get more for Waddle but that doesn’t mean you trade him, YOU NEED A BONA FIDE WR. We traded Fitzpatrick for a 1st rounder and how did that work out! and what happened? It was wrong, Fitz was needed, I get that he hated Flores, but you just don’t trade a talent for an unknown”

Don’t be fools people
This. Trade Hill. As I keep saying Waddle would also thrive in Hills role as the guy in motion, makes getting off the line easier for small guys. Then get a X type WR.
 
More proof to fire Grier
 
smith better then waddle is a reach. They are both similar very good no 2 wrs that could be ones on a team without a top wr. Smith is more reliable catching but waddle is faster and more dynamic. But he has the drops and miami could've gotten chase or sewell, but grier...
 
