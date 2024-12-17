Jaylen Waddle

Let me repeat from what I said earlier





“You’re out of your ****ing mind if you want Waddle traded. First, you can’t get rid of everyone and you need young talent and Waddle is that. The dude had 3 1000 yard seasons in a row and he did it by playing second fiddle to Hill. Also, and I’ve been to a lot games and have witnessed this, but every time Waddle gets banged up and has to come out of the game, he spends every single second on the sideline rehabilitating himself to get back on the field, he’s not sitting on some bench resigning himself to injury. Not every player does what he does.



Ok, you want a big physical WR? Yes! So do I, but in addition to Waddle. You need different skill sets at WR on a team, and Waddle provides that with his speed and elusiveness.

Kick Hill to the curb, not Waddle because he is part of our future. His skillset doesn’t grow on trees. You ever see him in an interview? He loves it here.



We would get more for Waddle but that doesn’t mean you trade him, YOU NEED A BONA FIDE WR. We traded Fitzpatrick for a 1st rounder and how did that work out! and what happened? It was wrong, Fitz was needed, I get that he hated Flores, but you just don’t trade a talent for an unknown”



Don’t be fools people