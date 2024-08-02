Jaylen Wright video profile

He was a great add. It wasn't a huge need as it pertained to the immediate season but he allows us to not have to spend money on the position for the foreseeable future. If our top guys remain healthy this year he should just have a small role as a rookie but with that position, you just never know. We were deep last year and by seasons end it was a different story.



You gotta believe McDaniel is pumped to have this many talented RB's, each of which are a bit different from each other but all possess that main ingredient he covets.



I'm guessing they didn't go into the draft planning to get him and at a certain just couldn't resist. By pick 120 your taking any position regardless of need, if the player looks like he could carve out 8 seasons for you.