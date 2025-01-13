Jeanty and Dart mock just for fun

I know it won't happen but what if we selected RB Ashton Jeanty and QB Jaxon Dart. In this mock simulation I did they were both available.



Of course if we draft Jeanty we have to improve the OL for him to be a difference maker. He along with an improved OL would make our offense much more difficult to defend assuming Tyreek stays with the Dolphins. Pick your poison, keep playing 2 high safeties and get gouged on the ground or stack the box and get burned by Tyreek and Waddle.



13. RB Ashton Jeanty



48. S Nick Emmanwori - In this mock simulation Donovan Jackson and Membou were unavailable. If Emmanwori is gone then take S Xavier Watts.



98. OG Dylan Fairchild - He was a second team AP All American OG. Of course we also need to address the IOL in Free Agency.



114. QB Jaxon Dart - He has a lot of upside. Lets say Tua is here for 2 more years which looks likely. We could then move on contractually in 2027 if we aren't making any progress. Dart would have 2 years to learn.



133. DT Ty Robinson - Lets hope Campbell can return for one more year. If not then add another DT in Free Agency.



149. DB Mello Dotson - Secondary needs to get younger and better.



154. WR/TE Oronde Gadsden ll - We add another weapon for the offense.



224. OG Luke Kandra - OL depth.



231. LB Jack Kiser - LB depth.



252. S Jonas Sanker - S depth.