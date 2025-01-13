 Jeanty and Dart mock just for fun | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Jeanty and Dart mock just for fun

I know it won't happen but what if we selected RB Ashton Jeanty and QB Jaxon Dart. In this mock simulation I did they were both available.

Of course if we draft Jeanty we have to improve the OL for him to be a difference maker. He along with an improved OL would make our offense much more difficult to defend assuming Tyreek stays with the Dolphins. Pick your poison, keep playing 2 high safeties and get gouged on the ground or stack the box and get burned by Tyreek and Waddle.

13. RB Ashton Jeanty

48. S Nick Emmanwori - In this mock simulation Donovan Jackson and Membou were unavailable. If Emmanwori is gone then take S Xavier Watts.

98. OG Dylan Fairchild - He was a second team AP All American OG. Of course we also need to address the IOL in Free Agency.

114. QB Jaxon Dart - He has a lot of upside. Lets say Tua is here for 2 more years which looks likely. We could then move on contractually in 2027 if we aren't making any progress. Dart would have 2 years to learn.

133. DT Ty Robinson - Lets hope Campbell can return for one more year. If not then add another DT in Free Agency.

149. DB Mello Dotson - Secondary needs to get younger and better.

154. WR/TE Oronde Gadsden ll - We add another weapon for the offense.

224. OG Luke Kandra - OL depth.

231. LB Jack Kiser - LB depth.

252. S Jonas Sanker - S depth.
 
If we picked a RB in the 1st round, I'd give up my fandom.

RB followed up by S in the first 2 rounds!? These are luxury picks. We need OL/DL/EDGE guys. Fix the trenches

We do need safeties but we can grab a young guy in FA. Camryn Bynum is 26
 
Yay. Another RB to get hit 5 yards behind the LOS. Maybe even but him at WR so we can throw it to him behind the LOS as well.

We need physicality on O. Like OL and at least 1 WR over 5'8.
 
I said in my original post we have to upgrade the OL in free agency and the draft for the Jeanty pick to matter.
We have RBs don't need to spend anymore on them. Achane and Wright is more then enough if we actually had a real OL. Waste of a pick getting Jeanty in the 1st.
 
I know I just made a post about saying "F positional value to the wind" but about drafting Warren, or just a generational player in general. With that said, hard pass on a runningback with the 13th pick
 
Great Olines make every skill position better.

Same could be said about Dlines.
Yep RBs are luxury picks or FA pick ups once you have the trenches fortified.

Unfortunately Grier/McDaniel/whoever running this team thought they were smarter then everyone that has ever succeeded at football.
 
I'd much rather go after a FA RB like Najee to shore up the RB room than utilize a draft pick personally.
 
a RB at 13 would be such a Dolphins move lol
 
