Jeanty and Dart mock just for fun

I know it won't happen but what if we selected RB Ashton Jeanty and QB Jaxon Dart. In this mock simulation I did they were both available.
Of course if we draft Jeanty we have to improve the OL for him to be a difference maker. He along with an improved OL would make our offense much more difficult to defend assuming Tyreek stays with the Dolphins. Pick your poison, keep playing 2 high safeties and get gouged on the ground or stack the box and get burned by Tyreek and Waddle.
13. RB Ashton Jeanty
48. S Nick Emmanwori - In this mock simulation Donovan Jackson and Membou were unavailable. If Emmanwori is gone then take S Xavier Watts.
98. OG Dylan Fairchild - He was a second team AP All American OG. Of course we also need to address the IOL in Free Agency.
114. QB Jaxon Dart - He has a lot of upside. Lets say Tua is here for 2 more years which looks likely. We could then move on contractually in 2027 if we aren't making any progress. Dart would have 2 years to learn.
133. DT Ty Robinson - Lets hope Campbell can return for one more year. If not then add another DT in Free Agency.
149. DB Mello Dotson - Secondary needs to get younger and better.
154. WR/TE Oronde Gadsden ll - We add another weapon for the offense.
224. OG Luke Kandra - OL depth.
231. LB Jack Kiser - LB depth.
252. S Jonas Sanker - S depth.
