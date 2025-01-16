 Jeff Darlington believes Weaver will stay in Miami and turn down Chicago if given a pay bump | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Jeff Darlington believes Weaver will stay in Miami and turn down Chicago if given a pay bump

Honestly from my POV this is smart. He will have a healthy roster with Chop, Bradly, Phillips as pash rushers if they stay healthy on top of potentially new players. He will also be on the lookout in case McDummy fails, he might have a shot at staying in Miami as a head coach
 
The Bears already offered him the job? Despite them interviewing anyone with a pulse, they've already made their choice?
 
xSxPxHx said:
Honestly from my POV this is smart. He will have a healthy roster with Chop, Bradly, Phillips as pash rushers if they stay healthy on top of potentially new players. He will also be on the lookout in case McDummy fails, he might have a shot at staying in Miami as a head coach
Click to expand...
Exactly what I was thinking. If you are rising assistant coach, you want a lame duck head coach. Do your job and watch the opportunities rise up.
 
He’s not going to Chicago,
Brian Flores will be Chicagos next head coach
 
I like Anthony Weaver and i want him to stay, but lets wait to anoint him anything
Josh Allen (twice), Kyler Murray, Jordan Love, and Aaron Rodgers (twice) did not have any issues with his defense
To his credit he called great games against Stafford and Stroud
 
Pete Carroll said he wanted the Chicago job. Seems like he would be a slam dunk hire for them, no?
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Back
Top Bottom