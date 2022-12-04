Jeff Darlington on Quirky Mike McDaniel

This man is awesome, I honestly wish he would write a book about how to change ones philosophy out of the old school way. This was the first year that I've backed my responsibilities down coaching high school football. Kids are just different, actually their parents are different in how I used to be able to coach. And some of the guys that I coach with have had a hard time adapting in getting kids to buy in. I definitely have been trying to soak up all the info I can on being able to relate and translate that to the way I approach coaching. It's been pretty hard because a lot of the men I work with just expect kids to buy in because of tradition, that ship has sailed over the past few seasons. COVID absolutely hit us hard with kids being passed in classes without doing the work and it's had lasting effects. But it pisses me off because it's been a built in excuse for coaches to not be willing to adapt to meet the kids needs and how to handle them as individuals.