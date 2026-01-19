 Jeff Hafley: Frontrunner! | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Jeff Hafley: Frontrunner!

Jeff Hafley has built an extensive resume focused on defensive backs, secondaries, and defensive coordination. With the Packers, his defenses have achieved top-10 NFL rankings in multiple categories (No. 5 in total defense in 2024), with significant improvements in takeaways and an aggressive, blitz-heavy scheme.

Hafley has the best chance at becoming or next HC according to some reports.

Article

AA1UdMFU-45228311.jpg
 
Not impressed especially going 0-5 in the reg. season when Micah Parsons went down and the absolute melt down vs the Bears in the 1st rd of the playoffs.

Yeah this looks to be a bad hire.

If you want a DC for the HC job, why not go after Matt Burke of the Texans?
 
People are going to react to a new thread being created on this in a calm, measured and reasonable manner.


Sarcastic Not Funny GIF
 
