Jeff Hafley: Frontrunner!

Jeff Hafley has built an extensive resume focused on defensive backs, secondaries, and defensive coordination. With the Packers, his defenses have achieved top-10 NFL rankings in multiple categories (No. 5 in total defense in 2024), with significant improvements in takeaways and an aggressive, blitz-heavy scheme.
Hafley has the best chance at becoming or next HC according to some reports.
Article
Article