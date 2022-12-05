Jeff Wilson - 1 total rushing attempt

Marino2.0 said: Wilson had some really bad reps in pass protection, plus dropped what should’ve been a long catch (and maybe a TD) and fell down on a route which led to an INT. Think he was hurting us too much in other areas to be on the field to get more touches as a runner. Click to expand...

yes sir, wilson missed some chips on bosa.. he then HAS to make that catch, then tua's first pick was wilson's fault.that all being said. on 3rd and 2 on our last real drive.. RUN the ball twice there.. 3rd down play, pass was batted down and then gesicki cant hold on to the ball on 4th downthen of course our defense can't get the ball back when you KNOW SF is gonna run the ball every down.. good defenses don't lose to a 3rd string QB taking his first snaps of his career.