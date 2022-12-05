 Jeff Wilson - 1 total rushing attempt | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Jeff Wilson - 1 total rushing attempt

tggeorge

tggeorge

Active Roster
Joined
Sep 19, 2011
Messages
265
Reaction score
372
Bad look in the box score. Tough runner, we were never out of this game, you know he was hungry against his former team and Wilson gets 1 total rushing attempt. That's ununacceptable. Very winnable yesterday.
 
tggeorge

tggeorge

Active Roster
Joined
Sep 19, 2011
Messages
265
Reaction score
372
Mostert only got 7 carries at 4.3 ypc and again we weren't getting blown out.

Don't think wilson was hurt. Tua missed him on a nice route out of the backfield, so he was out there.
 
tggeorge

tggeorge

Active Roster
Joined
Sep 19, 2011
Messages
265
Reaction score
372
Marino2.0 said:
Wilson had some really bad reps in pass protection, plus dropped what should’ve been a long catch (and maybe a TD) and fell down on a route which led to an INT. Think he was hurting us too much in other areas to be on the field to get more touches as a runner.
Click to expand...
I respect the take and definitely agree on the pick with him falling. But the wheel route, would be TD, Tua threw it behind and wilson tried his best to adjust.
My point is, we jump to a quick 7-0 lead, absolutely no reason to completely disregard establishing a run game. I kinda feel like McDaniel wanted to blow out his former mentor and got ahead of himself.
 
1

1972forever

Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
Sep 14, 2019
Messages
13,220
Reaction score
29,559
Age
69
Location
Miami
tggeorge said:
Mostert only got 7 carries at 4.3 ypc and again we weren't getting blown out.

Don't think wilson was hurt. Tua missed him on a nice route out of the backfield, so he was out there.
Click to expand...
The pass to Wilson was very catchable. It appeared Wilson lost the ball when it was in the air and he turned the wrong way in an attempt to catch the ball. So I didn’t see that pass as Tua missing Wilson. Wilson just didn’t adjust correctly with the ball in the air, IMO.

There are several receivers on the Dolphins who would have made that catch but Wilson is a RB and not a WR for a reason.
 
ANUFan

ANUFan

Club Member
Joined
Jul 31, 2010
Messages
23,713
Reaction score
28,034
Talk to your HC!

Worst, Your QB was clearly struggling.

I know lets try and help him out by trying to establish some kind of running game..

NOPE..Pass! Pass! Pass!
 
T

tommyp

Active Roster
Joined
Dec 12, 2010
Messages
2,129
Reaction score
2,075
Marino2.0 said:
Wilson had some really bad reps in pass protection, plus dropped what should’ve been a long catch (and maybe a TD) and fell down on a route which led to an INT. Think he was hurting us too much in other areas to be on the field to get more touches as a runner.
Click to expand...
yes sir, wilson missed some chips on bosa.. he then HAS to make that catch, then tua's first pick was wilson's fault.

that all being said. on 3rd and 2 on our last real drive.. RUN the ball twice there.. 3rd down play, pass was batted down and then gesicki cant hold on to the ball on 4th down

then of course our defense can't get the ball back when you KNOW SF is gonna run the ball every down.. good defenses don't lose to a 3rd string QB taking his first snaps of his career.
 
T

tommyp

Active Roster
Joined
Dec 12, 2010
Messages
2,129
Reaction score
2,075
bigfoot said:
Mostert broke a big run but was called back on a phantom holding.
Click to expand...
without being overly dramatic, that was the turning point in game.. instead of a 20 yd first down run in 1st and 15, they call that bs holding, now it's 1st and 25 and the next play tua gets picked when wilson falls down.. total bs but it happens... just seems to happen to us more
 
tggeorge

tggeorge

Active Roster
Joined
Sep 19, 2011
Messages
265
Reaction score
372
tommyp said:
without being overly dramatic, that was the turning point in game.. instead of a 20 yd first down run in 1st and 15, they call that bs holding, now it's 1st and 25 and the next play tua gets picked when wilson falls down.. total bs but it happens... just seems to happen to us more
Click to expand...
I agree. Took the wind out of our sails. We kinda hung around, and Tua finally connected on a deep ball and now you're suddenly way behind schedule at 1st and 25 and now pressing when you thought you were in the red zone.
Bad officiating all game long.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top Bottom