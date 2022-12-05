Jeff Wilson - 1 total rushing attempt

I respect the take and definitely agree on the pick with him falling. But the wheel route, would be TD, Tua threw it behind and wilson tried his best to adjust.Wilson had some really bad reps in pass protection, plus dropped what should’ve been a long catch (and maybe a TD) and fell down on a route which led to an INT. Think he was hurting us too much in other areas to be on the field to get more touches as a runner.
The pass to Wilson was very catchable. It appeared Wilson lost the ball when it was in the air and he turned the wrong way in an attempt to catch the ball. So I didn’t see that pass as Tua missing Wilson. Wilson just didn’t adjust correctly with the ball in the air, IMO.Mostert only got 7 carries at 4.3 ypc and again we weren't getting blown out.
Don't think wilson was hurt. Tua missed him on a nice route out of the backfield, so he was out there.
Yup, I was dying after that flag.Mostert broke a big run but was called back on a phantom holding.
yes sir, wilson missed some chips on bosa.. he then HAS to make that catch, then tua's first pick was wilson's fault.
without being overly dramatic, that was the turning point in game.. instead of a 20 yd first down run in 1st and 15, they call that bs holding, now it's 1st and 25 and the next play tua gets picked when wilson falls down.. total bs but it happens... just seems to happen to us more
I agree. Took the wind out of our sails. We kinda hung around, and Tua finally connected on a deep ball and now you're suddenly way behind schedule at 1st and 25 and now pressing when you thought you were in the red zone.