Jeff Wilson Jr. Activated off of IR

Mach2 said:
Not sure how this is going to play out, TBH.

He darn sure isn't taking A chance or Mostert's spot, and I don't really want him to bump Brooks either.
Right now Brooks really isn't getting on the field much. Could very well be that if the Fins move Brooks to the PS, that there won't be another team that is willing to put them on their 53 man roster. Teams are pretty settled in right now.
 
Not sure when Wilson will be ready for game action, but it's nice to see him back. Right now Miami has Mostert and Brooks healthy. Achane getting his knee examined and Ahmed just returning from injury himself. You don't want to burn out Brooks and Mostert running scout team reps vs the starting defense in practice.
 
Mach2 said:
I really don't think they will bump Brooks especially after showing he can play some of the Ingold roll as well and was a beast blocking. Not sure how many backs we want to carry though. Do we try and stash SA? Not sure he would make through waivers.
 
brumdog44 said:
I could see Brooks getting picked up. There has been a lot of RBs injuries all ready this read. He shows some good runs in the Denver game and also showed he can block in the last game.
 
Mach2 said:
Huh? Doesn’t matter, nothing needs to be played out. He’s depth at this point and when the guys need a breather. Him and Brooks on the bench gives us incredible depth. Would actually love to see those two get some reps in November and December in cold weather games and wear down some defenses
 
dan the fin said:
Brooks shouldnt be going anywhere, he’s the future with Achane. The guy blocks and runs viciously
 
