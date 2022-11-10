 Jeff Wilson loves being here and calls Tua the GOAT | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Jeff Wilson loves being here and calls Tua the GOAT

Hoot

Hoot

Keeper of the Old Code
Club Member
Joined
Sep 14, 2005
Messages
4,006
Reaction score
25,868
Location
Nebraska
Wilson loves being here. The culture is incredible. Everyone locked in yet having fun. Mostert is like his brother. The team welcomed him in whole heartedly. Not always like that among NFL teams. Not everyone is as friendly and open. But Miami is different. He is so appreciative to be here.

And Wilson has mad respect and love for Tua. He said people should be writing apology letters to him.


 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top Bottom