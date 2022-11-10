Jeff Wilson loves being here and calls Tua the GOAT

Hoot
Wilson loves being here. The culture is incredible. Everyone locked in yet having fun. Mostert is like his brother. The team welcomed him in whole heartedly. Not always like that among NFL teams. Not everyone is as friendly and open. But Miami is different. He is so appreciative to be here.
And Wilson has mad respect and love for Tua. He said people should be writing apology letters to him.
