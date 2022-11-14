 Jeff Wilson makes us contenders | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Jeff Wilson makes us contenders

Jeff Wilson was the secret ingredient we needed to open everything on offense up and raise us to a new level.

He has a grit - a toughness - a fire - that gets everyone playing with some gun powder in the mix.

Tua looks like Steve Young now. Everything is so layered and Tua is so relaxed and completely mastering his tasks.

This team continues to heat up we are going to be in the conversation deep into the playoffs.

It’s amazing how the right player at the right time enlivens and spices the mix!!!!makes us contenders !!!!
 
He is so ****ing smooth. His ability to cutback is nasty. He is hitting holes diagonally that I have never seen hit like that before. Can't believe they traded him. He looked like a man amongst boys. Speed with power. Plus his ability to catch out of the backfield makes Edmunds look like a straight trashcan.

But I think the reality is that the oline has taken a step forward this year. That is what is helping the run and pass game.
 
Wilson has looked amazing however the only thing that determines if we are contenders or not is the defense. They looked good today, pass rush was solid and corners played pretty well however we don’t get to play Jacoby Brissett in the playoffs. Still room to grow.
 
raving said:
Jeff Wilson was the secret ingredient we needed to open everything on offense up and raise us to a new level.

He has a grit - a toughness - a fire - that gets everyone playing with some gun powder in the mix.

Tua looks like Steve Young now. Everything is so layered and Tua is so relaxed and completely mastering his tasks.

This team continues to heat up we are going to be in the conversation deep into the playoffs.

It’s amazing how the right player at the right time enlivens and spices the mix!!!!makes us contenders !!!!
More like Brees than like Young.....Tua won’t be scrambling around like Steve Young did but he's on fire with anticipation and accuracy
 
Sirspud said:
RBBC has never been as fun as having one legit bellcow, but Wilson and Mostert compliment each other so well and are a perfect thunder and lightning approach that definitely looked like they energized each other.
Quite frankly, I feel theyre almost completely interchangeable and almost the same guy so that the continuity keeps the engine firing on all cylinders. Both are lightning And thunder.
 
MARINO1384 said:
Wilson has looked amazing however the only thing that determines if we are contenders or not is the defense. They looked good today, pass rush was solid and corners played pretty well however we don’t get to play Jacoby Brissett in the playoffs. Still room to grow.
I know but a guy who destroys a good tough defense by running them over helps your defense. It boosts your morale it changes momentum it gives your defense a rest…

He changes everything - you can feel it…he puts gasoline on all of it..
 
ChitownPhins28 said:
Quite frankly, I feel theyre almost completely interchangeable and almost the same guy so that the continuity keeps the engine firing on all cylinders. Both are lightning And thunder.
Nah, Mostert is not the physical guy while Wilson intentionally runs into DB's to try and knock them over. Wilson is definitely fast for a guy who wants to play big though, you really don't see that huge of a difference in their play speeds for the most part.
 
