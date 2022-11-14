Jeff Wilson makes us contenders

Jeff Wilson was the secret ingredient we needed to open everything on offense up and raise us to a new level.



He has a grit - a toughness - a fire - that gets everyone playing with some gun powder in the mix.



Tua looks like Steve Young now. Everything is so layered and Tua is so relaxed and completely mastering his tasks.



This team continues to heat up we are going to be in the conversation deep into the playoffs.



It’s amazing how the right player at the right time enlivens and spices the mix!!!!makes us contenders !!!!